BASKETBALL

Former University of Maine guard Blanca Millan signed a one-year contract to play for CB Gran Canaria in Spain’s top professional league.

Millan, a native of Spain, finished her UMaine career this past season with 1,974 career points – fifth most all-time. She’s the only player in America East women’s basketball history to twice be named the conference’s player of the year and defensive player of the year.

NBA: The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract.

The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.

Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets last season, when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game.

GOLF

LPGA: Michele Thomson of Scotland shot a 7-under 65 at Dumbarnie Links to take the first-round lead in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland.

U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura and Anne van Dam were second at 67.

TENNIS

NATIONAL BANK OPEN: Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday by beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals in Toronto.

Fourth-seeded John Isner of the United States beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev, 7-5 7-6 (5). American Reilly Opelka also advanced, beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

At the women’s tournament in Montreal, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reached the quarterfinals by defeating unseeded Canadian Rebecca Marino, 6-1, 6-3.

U.S. OPEN: Matches in qualifying rounds will be closed to spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualifying is held at Flushing Meadows in New York the week before main draw competition begins there on Aug. 30. The USTA said in June it would allow 100% capacity for all sessions during the main part of the Grand Slam tournament.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with forward Andrew Copp on a one-year contract.

The deal is worth $3.6 million for Copp, who had 15 goals and 24 assists in 55 games for the Jets last season.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Romelu Lukaku sealed a return to Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million, a record transfer fee for the European champions that made the Belgium striker the seventh most expensive player of all time.

COLLEGES

PAC-12: Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season.

The conference announced it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic.

Last season, a game that could not be played because of COVID-19 problems with either team was canceled and deemed no contest. This season, COVID-19 will not be automatically considered an excused absence.

