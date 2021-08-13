Residents of the India St. neighborhood on Portland’s East End can live an active lifestyle, walking or taking a quick car share to everything they could want.

Fresh bread from Standard Baking, seafood at Harbor Fish Market, farmer’s markets, world famous restaurants, museums and galleries, downtown shops, Ocean Gateway, the Eastern Promenade Trail and the bustling seaport of Portland Harbor are just blocks from this address.

Highlights End unit condominium in Portland’s exciting India St. neighborhood—walk to markets, restaurants, cultural events, the ferry and parks

1,300± SF, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, smartly laid out with private terrace; building amenities include courtyard and heated underground parking

Come to an open house on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Unit 201 has a smart layout that benefits from its position in the building’s corner. Enter an open concept kitchen, dining and living area with a gas fireplace. The private balcony looks over Middle St., where you can smell the sea, watch activity below and see downtown Portland to the west. A bright primary suite has end unit windows on two walls. It’s completed with a walk-in closet, and upscale, private bathroom with dual sinks and tiled shower.

Bay House condominiums are a sanctuary on the peninsula. Enjoy a beautifully landscaped, elevated courtyard and patio, mail room. In the winter, heated, underground parking will be greatly appreciated. Anyone looking for the perfect, Portland Peninsula life would be right at home here.

Unit 201 at 22 Hancock St. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

