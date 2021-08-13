The good news is that the Biden administration is now protecting special immigrant visa applicants (and their families) and is now offering Priority 2 visa processing, but there is one group that is not yet being protected, and that consists of family members of those individuals who have applied for political asylum here in the U.S.
Those family members, still living in Afghanistan, are in grave danger and have targets on their heads because of their asylum-seeking family members’ previous conflicts with the Taliban elements within that country. We need to also support these family members.
Please call or write to Maine’s congressional delegation, expressing your opinion that this comparatively small but significant group of Afghans needs protection.
Paul Manoff
Westbrook
