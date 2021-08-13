PORTLAND – Dame Thérèse Blais passed away on August 8, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born Oct. 6, 1931.

She lived at St-Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland, formerly of Princeville, QC, Canada.

She spent much of her life in Portland where she worked for several years at the Cathedral Rectory. Subsequently, she worked as a volunteer at Mercy’s Hospital.

A woman of heart with an incomparable dedication, she knew how to make lots of friends upon her arrival in the USA.

Always extending her hand listening respectfully … that was Thérèse! For many, she was a faithful and sincere friend on whom they could count at any time … that was Thérèse! She had remarkable know-how and interpersonal skills … that was Thérèse! Thérèse was generous and available until her health failed her …! Now it’s her turn to rest!

She will be missed … but she will be forever in our memories and in our hearts!

Family members, her brothers and sisters, feu Jeannette (feu Léo Dupuis), feu Paul (feu Germaine Lemieux), feu Alice (feu Ludovic Lamontagne), feu Armand (Antoinette Dumas), feu Albert (feu Rolande Lemieux), Cécile (feu Eugène Therrien), feu Germain (Mariette Vigneault), Gérard (Yvette Côté), feu Rosaire (feu Mariette Nolin), Liliane (feu Réal Hinse); her 40 nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends; her dearest friends Mrs. Patricia Merrill and Rev. Harold Moreshead

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland.

To share memories of Therese or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

