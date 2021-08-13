GORHAM – Karen Kimball, born Jan. 7, 1958, lost her battle with cancer early Wednesday morning August 11, 2021. She had recently returned from one of her favorite annual events, the All-Girls’ Canoe Trip on the Saco River. She loved her church, her dogs and grand-dogs, and tubing down the river.

Karen worked for Unum Life Insurance in Portland for over 40 years, where she retired in early 2020. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Karen during her 63 years, among them: how to make squash bread, the secret to the best peanut butter fudge and how to float your toddy down the river without spilling it.

Karen grew up on Green Street in Gorham and was predeceased by her mother and father, Dot and Bob Kimball; and her sister, Jeanne Strout.

She was survived by her daughter Katey, daughter-in-law Zoe Porter; sisters Judy MacVane, Kathy Post and Linda Cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 20 at 2 p.m. at Little Falls Baptist Church, 746 Gray Rd. in Gorham with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Maine Medical Center https://fundraising.mmc.org/donate-grateful-patient. They took incredible care of Karen.

