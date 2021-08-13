Second District U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and eight other centrist House Democrats say they will only support the advance of a $3.5 trillion budget plan after the House passes a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by the Senate Tuesday.

The announcement, conveyed in a letter Thursday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., throws a wrench into her strategy to pass both measures with a narrow, three-vote majority in the chamber. Progressive Democrats have the opposite demand: That the Senate pass the budget bill before they will vote for the infrastructure legislation, so as to increase leverage on Senate Republicans.

In the letter, Golden and his colleagues rejected the progressives’ plan, which would likely delay passage of the infrastructure bill for months. “With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package,” they wrote. “It’s time to get shovels in the ground and people to work.”

Golden, who has bucked his caucus in a number of high-profile votes, was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

The other signatories to the letter, which became public early Friday morning, were Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey; Georgia’s Carolyn Bourdeaux Filemon Vela, Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas; Hawaii’s Ed Case, Jim Costa of California and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.

The infrastructure bill passed the Senate Tuesday 69-30, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in support. It would be the largest federal infusion of infrastructure spending in a decade, with $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, rail, high-speed internet access and other projects.

Golden, who in 2018 became the first person in 102 years to unseat an incumbent representing Maine’s 2nd District, has broken with his colleagues on some their top priorities even as he champions other progressive causes. He opposed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that became law in March, as well as police reform and legislation to close gun background check loopholes. He argued the relief bill was wastefully targeted and far bigger than was needed at the time, as hundreds of millions of dollars from previous relief packages remained in the pipeline and unspent.

