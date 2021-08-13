Visitors are here in abundance. Savoring Maine’s unique and delicious foods and beverages is a major reason our state has lured travelers from all over the world. In addition to the foods is the experience of catching, preparing, listening to music and being surrounded by like-minded people who are tuned into the Maine food scene, even for a short while.

• Scatter Good Farm is again hosting Farmyard Jam from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the farm, located at 30 East Coxon Road, Brunswick. There will be live music, local beer and wine, and food trucks, along with farm tours, mini horse cart rides and lawn games. $10/person, children 12 and under free. Entrance fee includes everything except local foods and beverages. 831-3259 for ticket information.

• Soul Food Paradise is celebrating our diverse palates with an all-you-can-eat BBQ & Fish Fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in the parking lot of Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland. The feast includes fried catfish, burgers and dogs on the grill, plus soul food favorites such as barbecue and jerk chicken, ribs, collard greens and their popular mac ‘n’ cheese. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Tickets are $40/person (children under 11 eat free) at bit.ly/37uXJpV. 409-7813.

• Rocky Bottom Tours offers excursions around Casco Bay aboard the F/V Wild Duck. See lighthouses, sea creatures, islands and private beaches. Small coolers with beverages are allowed onboard. The Lobster Demonstration Tour offers an interactive experience of hauling and setting lobster traps and getting a feel for the industry. Tours last about 1 1/2 hours. Tickets are $50/adults, $35/ages 2-11, kids under 2 are free but require a ticket. The boat has a capacity of 12 passengers and life jackets are provided for all kids. Leave from 60 Portland Pier. Book online at rockybottomfisheries.com/tours-pricing.

• Wine Sails in Casco Bay are a fun way to spend a weekend afternoon. They are run by Erica Archer of Wine Wise Events and sail aboard the 74-foot Frances from the end of the Maine State Pier. Erica pours five wines that are themed with food from some of Portland’s most celebrated chefs. The next sail is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, and features natural wines and a plate of cheeses, fruits and crackers along with a narrative about the wines and scenic vistas. $125/person. Tickets at winewiseevents.com/sails. More sails coming up in August and September. This is a 21-plus event.

• The Topsham Fair runs until Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Fair Grounds, 54 Elm St.: noon-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14;10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Admission is $15 at the gate and includes rides and parking. Seniors are $5 on Sunday. There are plenty of food vendors, tastings and a chili contest.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: