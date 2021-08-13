HOCKEY

Joe Thornton’s pursuit of an elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers at age 42.

He signed a one-year deal Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any active NHL player and is 14th all-time with 1,529 points.

The 13 players ahead of him in points are in the Hall of Fame.

TENNIS

NATIONAL BANK OPEN: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals in Toronto.

On Saturday, Tsitsipas will take on American qualifier Reilly Opelka, who edged No. 10 seed Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

In the women’s event in Montreal, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Los Angeles Clippers e-signed free agent Nicholas Batum, who helped lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history.

The 32-year-old forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games while shooting 40% from the field last season.

• Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes in 57 games this past season.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Bayern Munich opened the Bundesliga season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach, with the hosts incensed at the referee for denying them a late penalty.

Alassane Plea gave the hosts the lead in the 10th minute, but Robert Lewandowski equalized in the 42nd.

AUTO RACING

HALL OF FAME: Helio Castroneves, who got his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in May, is the headliner of a nine-member Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction class for 2022.

Castroneves will be joined by longtime NASCAR owner Jack Roush, Pete Brock from sports cars, Dick LaHaie from drag racing, NASCAR co-founder Raymond Parks and NASCAR builder Banjo Matthews, and Denise McCluggage in the media category. Motorcycle innovators Trey Vance and Byron Hines will go in as a single entry.

