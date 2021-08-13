Two teenagers were injured Friday morning, one critically, when one of the teens crashed her car on the Maine Turnpike in Gray.

Maine State Police say a girl from Minneapolis was driving with a learner’s permit and was carrying a teenage passenger when she lost control of her car while trying to change lanes just before 7:30 a.m. Police described both girls as minors but did not provide their ages or names.

There was no adult in the car, which is required for a driver using a learner’s permit, police said.

The driver apparently did not see another vehicle in the travel lane, then jerked the steering wheel to try to avoid hitting the other car, police said. She then overcorrected and went off the highway. The car rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver, before landing on top of the lower half of her body, according to police.

The driver is in critical condition and was taken by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center from Central Maine Medical Center.

A passenger in the car, a girl from Lewiston, sustained a head laceration and was treated at CMMC.

Maine law requires a driver with a permit to drive only with a licensed driver who is at least 20, has more than two years of experience, holds a valid license, is sitting in the front passenger seat and is not impaired.

