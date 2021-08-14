A driver is being charged after trying to reverse direction on Interstate 95 and causing a “serious crash” near Pittsfield, according to Maine State Police.

The crash occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Kaitlyn Hawkes, 28, of Eastport was heading southbound on I-95 when she tried to reverse direction by using a crossover lane.

Hawkes allegedly steered into the passing lane to enter the crossover when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven by Richard Pillsbury, 33, of Winslow. Police said Pillsbury was unable to avoid hitting the Altima.

Hawkes was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She was charged with aggravated driving to endanger and operating with an expired license, police said.

Her passenger, 33-year-old Tiffany Bowen of Pembroke, was life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Pillsbury was uninjured.

State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them and speak with Trooper Garrett Booth.

“As Troopers continue to investigate the crash, we would like to remind motorists that using crossovers is not permitted for any reason whatsoever and is highly dangerous to everyone driving on the interstate,” state police said in a news release. “Please drive responsibly and if you miss your exit, proceed to the next off-ramp and reroute yourself to get to your destination safely.”

