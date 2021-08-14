CHICAGO — Once rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in, the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day.

Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards. Fields’ passing also helped the Bears get on the scoreboard for the first time with a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal on the final play of the first half. Until that possession, the Bears hadn’t picked up a first down as Miami dominated play early.

With Soldier Field fans chanting “Let’s Go Fields,” the former Ohio State passer replaced starter Andy Dalton with 12:11 left until halftime, but he needed a few drives to get warmed up. Fields’ TD pass came after he had scrambled 21 yards for a first-down conversion.

The Bears added Brian Johnson’s 44-yard field goal, set up by a 51-yard run by Artavis Pierce in the fourth quarter after Fields left the game.

The passing of Jacoby Brissette and Tua Tagovailoa staked the Dolphins to their early lead.

Brissette threw a 23-yard TD pass to Salvon Ahmed, and Jason Sanders made field goals of 21 and 35 yards in the first half.

Tagovailoa, who started for Miami, found tight end Mike Gesicke for a 50-yard completion to set up the 21-yard field goal. Tagovailoa went 8 of 11 for 99 yards. Brissette was 6 of 10 for 67 yards.

BILLS: Team owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying a portion of the projected $1.4 billion in their proposal to build a stadium.

“When it comes to the future new home of the Bills, (the Pegulas) have always known that, like virtually all NFL stadiums, this will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia said in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Raccuia’s comments are the team’s first public statement since discussions with state and county officials on the team’s future home opened two months ago. The statement is timed at ending speculation the Bills want taxpayers to pay the entire cost.

How the costs will be split is unclear, and to be determined in negotiations, which are expected to resume once Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as New York governor following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

The Bills want to replace the newly renamed Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973. The proposal calls for the stadium to be built in a Bills-controlled parking lot across the street from their current home.

Renovating the current stadium is not considered an option because costs for structural and modern-day upgrades are considered too expensive.

The Bills want to continue their partnership with the state and county, whose lease on Highmark Stadium expires in July 2023. In negotiating the current 10-year lease, the state and county committed $227 million toward extensive renovations and annual capital and game-day expenses.

