GOLF

Russell Henley shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to hold a three-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship and move a round away from his first PGA Tour win in four years.

Henley, who tied the lowest 36-hole score on tour this year, couldn’t keep up that pace at Sedgefield Country Club. But he rolled in a 33-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th and moved to 15-under 195 as he tries to win his fourth career title and first since the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

Tyler McCumber, the son of 10-time tour winner Mark McCumber, shot a 66 and was at 12 under.

LPGA: Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 72, leaving her tied for the lead with Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

Three strokes ahead entering the round, Jutanugarn had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in wind gusting to 28 mph.

O’Toole had a 68, and Hull shot her third straight 69 to match Jutanugarn at 9-under 207.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta.

Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick and Paul Pogba set up four goals as Manchester United thrashed visiting Leeds 5-1 Saturday in its Premier League opener.

n Mohamed Salah set up two goals and scored himself for a fifth straight year in the opening round of a Premier League season, leading Liverpool to a 3-0 win at Norwich.

n Chelsea got goals from defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah and a close-range strike by U.S. forward Christian Pulisic in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

n Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester opened with a 1-0 win at home against Wolverhampton.

GERMANY: Erling Haaland was involved in every goal as he led Borussia Dortmund to a 5-2 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga opener.

The 21-year-old striker set up three goals and scored two after starting the season with a hat trick in the German Cup last weekend.

SPAIN: Karim Benzema picked up where he left off last season, scoring twice to lead Real Madrid to a 4-1 win over Alaves in its league opener.

TENNIS

NATIONAL BANK OPEN: American Reilly Opelka beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-4 to reach the final in Toronto.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka will face top-seeded Daniil Medvedev or American John Isner.

In the women’s event in Montreal, No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova defeated top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the final against Camilia Giorgi or Jessica Pegula.

