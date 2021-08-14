On Aug. 9, I thought it would be fun to look in my diary for 1955 and see what I was doing on that day 66 years ago. I’d gone to Rockland and had a tooth filled. It cost $2.50. It made me think that you might find it interesting to see how a Maine coast boy spent his waking hours back when Eisenhower was president.
At the time I was stationed in Rockland on the Coast Guard Cutter Laurel. My weekdays were spent bobbing about here and there along the Maine coast. On weekends I patched flat tires and struggled to keep some kind of a wreck of a car running. Almost every night ashore was spent at a dance hall or the roller skating rink. There is mention of driving 100 miles an hour and 107 miles an hour. One day I hitchhiked to Boston, bought a package of gum, visited a relative and a girl, hitched home and went to a dance.
• Aug. 20, 1955: “Got up at 9 or so and got my Model T out. Went out to the garage & changed a flat tire three times. It still leaked so I went home and found another one. Came back to the garage and patched a few leaks in this tube. The more leaks I patched the more it seemed to leaked. In desperation I put one more patch on and counted them. I had put twenty five patches on that tube.”
• Aug. 21, 1955: “… others went out and got in what was left of an old horse buggy. Del Merrill and I rode on back. Another kid steered. We were towed by a jeep occupied by no less than 12 kids. Halfway a wheel disintegrated we were going along at quite a clip. I still had wits enough to make a date with Del for Saturday night before the whole thing collapsed.”
• Aug. 26, 1955: “Someone put a bomb on my car. It smoked something terrible.”
• Sept. 19, 1955: “Drove the ply all the way home in low gear.”
• Oct. 3, 1955: “We left for Biddeford Pool. Had a flat this side of Portland.”
• Oct. 5, 1955: “Wiley wants to buy my Ply. He will give me $30.00 & 20.00 for the next two paydays which will make 70.00.” “Had a flat on flat ledge hill.”
• Oct. 7, 1955: “Wiley paid me 30,00 on acc. I paid King 2.50 I owed him.”
• Oct. 8, 1955: “Ate donuts … drank a quart of Root beer.”
• Oct. 9, 1955: “Came to Alfred Erickson’s where the right front tire blew.”
• Nov. 5, 1955: “We went way up back of Rockland & the battery went dead. Pushed it down a hill but it didn’t go. I struck out for Rockland with a red raincoat & a swabby hat covering me.”
• Nov. 6, 1955: “Got to bed at 8:15 after a very active night. I was riding with Cole when his car quit way up behind Chickawake lake. I walked 5.1 miles and got my car & towed them out. Got to my car at almost 5:15. Coles car is boiling & I have a very slack tire on the left rear. Pumped the tire up and came home at 6:20. Put my feet in the oven & sat there till 7. Had a couple of dishes of cherries & Jim took me to work in the Jeep as the Buick has a flat.” This was a Sunday. I slept on the ship all day and in the late afternoon I was roused out when some of the boys set off the general alarm bell. There were no adults (38-42) aboard. O’Hagan, the officer in charge, was a boy our age but he had gold on his hat. He called a muster. When he came down into the crew’s berthing area “there was a hangman’s noose at the bottom of the ladder.” I remember that one well. The next day Kennedy drew a cartoon of a shaking O’Hagan coming down the ladder with a pistol in his hands. The caption was “Semper Parating.”
I am surprised to discover that my diary reveals a mindless, unfocused boy who had an eye out for girls, ate junk food and drove too fast. It renews my appreciation of my parents and older friends – like Russ Thomas who owned the local garage, gave me employment, and kept me going.
After reading page after page of what I was doing when I was 19, I have concluded that there should be two options for a boy when he turns 15.
His parents could arrange a marriage for him and have him apprenticed out to learn a trade. This would not only keep him busy day and night, but also would eliminate the need for thought.
He could also be locked in a cage and fed through the bars until his frontal lobe evinces signs of development.
The humble Farmer can be heard Friday nights at 7 on WHPW (97.3 FM) and visited at:
www.thehumblefarmer.com/MainePrivateRadio.html
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: U.S. troops going hungry is a national disgrace
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: U.S. public health slipping back to the Middle Ages
-
Columns
Commentary: Why are disabled women so underrepresented in American politics?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: U.S. needs to adopt Celsius temperature scale
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: As Gulf of Maine continues to warm, adaptability is key for Mainers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.