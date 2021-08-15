More than 30 artists fanned out across Cape Elizabeth on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to paint some of the town’s more scenic locations for an upcoming online fundraiser.

Artists set up their easels at several visually stunning sites such as Fort Williams Park, Kettle Cove, Two Lights State Park, Jordan Farm and Crescent Beach State Park.

Their artwork will be sold at the 14th annual Paint for Preservation auction Aug. 28-29, the signature event of the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust. All proceeds from the sale of the pieces will benefit the land trust.

A preview of the paintings will be posted online beginning Aug. 21 and in-person viewing of the paintings will also be allowed at Turkey Hill Farm on Old Ocean House Road on both days of the auction, but only by reserving slots in advance so as to minimize public exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Funds raised by Paint for Preservation will be used to preserve open space. The event is also designed to raise public awareness about Cape Elizabeth’s natural beauty.

