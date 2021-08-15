FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

2. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

3. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

5. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

6. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon Books)

7. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

8. “The Maine Birthday Book,” by Tonya Shevenell (Home Ice Productions)

9. “Falling,” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader Press/ S&S)

10. “The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

2. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

3. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

4. “Fresh Water for Flowers,” by Valerie Perrin, Hidegarde Serle (Europa Editions)

5. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

6. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

7. “One Last Stop,” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

8. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

2. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

3.”Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

4. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

5. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon Books)

6. “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “The Comfort Book,” by Matt Haig (Penguin LIfe)

9. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

10. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. “Minor Feelings,” by Cathy Park Hong (One World)

4. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

5. “The Birds of Maine Field Guide,” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure)

6.”Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

7. “Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah (One World)

8. “Hood Feminism,” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin)

9. “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis,” by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katherine K. Wilkinson (Eds.) (One World)

10. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

— Nonesuch Books and More, South Portland

