The Aug. 1 letter by Tom Rumpf (“Ask the right questions about the Clean Energy Corridor”) provided the wrong answers regarding the referendum to stop New England Clean Energy Connect.
The review process that approved NECEC is not objective and methodological. The commissioners of the Public Utilities Commission and the Land Use Planning Commission, and the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection, are all appointed by the governor and, therefore, serve to further the policy agenda of the governor. It is a political process.
The proposal to require two-thirds legislative approval for the use of public reserved land by outside entities should have already been the legal standard. The referendum corrects that oversight.
The prohibition from further development of the Upper Kennebec River Valley (western Maine mountains) recognizes that Central Maine Power, its parent company, Avangrid, and Avangrid’s owner, Iberdrola, intend to develop the entire 300-foot right of way of their transmission line corridor, which would forever change the character of the western Maine mountains as an example of conservation stewardship and protection of the fragile environment for future generations. Maine would risk becoming known as the New Jersey of northern New England.
John Nicholas
Winthrop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
From the Black Death to today, why quarantine is so unsettling
-
Food
Maine Gardener: Invasion of the jumping worms
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Collins out of step on climate policy
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Electric cars no quick fix for climate change
-
Sports
Maine Event will again showcase the state’s top golfers – pro and amateur
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.