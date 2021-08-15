CAPE ELIZABETH – Barbara Elaine Struzziero of Cape Elizabeth and Bonita Springs, Fla. passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 9, 2021 after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Lincoln, Neb. on Sept. 23, 1949 and moved to Maine in 1978 where she met and later married her husband, Ralph on Oct. 5, 1980. Barbara worked as a marketing consultant for both charitable organizations and political campaigns from 1980-2005. She became the volunteer marketing director for the Bonita Springs Concert Band in 2009, a role she tirelessly fulfilled throughout her final days. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, preparing large dinners for family and friends, knitting blankets for premature babies, and supporting non-profits. Whether in Florida or Maine, friends and family could find her every afternoon on the patio’s sunniest spot with her glass of wine, and open ears and mind – always knowing when to listen, when to speak up or when to make a joke – from the insignificant to life’s most difficult topics. Barbara was predeceased by her first husband, Russell Peterson, killed in Vietnam in 1968; and her parents Reuben Grasmick and Dorothy Parker. She is survived by her husband of almost 41 years, Ralph; daughter, Amanda Struzziero and her daughter Kiely Callahan, Amanda’s husband, Fred Brown, and his children, Jack and Miles; her son, Ned Struzziero, his wife, Tori and their children, Quinn, Skyler and Owen; her son, Nicholas Struzziero and his children Eric and Isabella; and her son, Anthony Struzziero and his wife, Jordan. Barbara is also survived by her two sisters, Marilyn Bayens and her husband, Norman, and Carole Johnson; and her brother, Stephen Grasmick and his wife, Anne.Barbara will be buried in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth behind the Spurwink Church where she was married. Her family will gather on August 28 at North 43 Bistro in South Portland. They invite family and friends to stop in any time between 1 and 4 p.m. in the afternoon to celebrate her life. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, whose compassionate care allowed Barbara to spend her final days in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones.

