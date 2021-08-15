BRIDGTON – Caroline Maude Locke Kostopoulos Golden, 87, of Bridgton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Born in Starks on Oct. 30, 1933, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Bernice Kilkenny Locke and the second eldest of four children, Arthur, Adelle, and Julia, all whom she was predeceased by.

After moving from Starks to South Portland in her childhood years, she graduated from South Portland High School in 1952 and went on to attend the University of Maine. She majored in French with minors in English and Spanish, while working at Valle’s Restaurant to help support her college dream. It was during her senior year that she met and married her beloved husband, John Kostopoulos. Together, they shared a love for education and following graduation, Caroline went on to have a fulfilling teaching career at Winslow, Falmouth, and Deering High Schools.

In 1957 they welcomed their first daughter, Margo, and in 1961 their second daughter, Stephanie, was born. John passed away just three years later after a brief battle with cancer.

Years later, she left her teaching path to manage a medical practice, where she remained until her retirement in 1988. Even with a career change, her love and desire for teaching never wavered. She carried this passion with her through every essence of her life.

She married her second husband Thomas Golden in 1987, and they retired to the mountains of Western Maine enjoying canoeing, fishing, and cross-country skiing. They loved travelling south to frequently visit their beloved relatives, Patsy and Louis Consalvo. Tom and Caroline were married for 33 years before his passing in 2019.

Bridgton was Caroline’s and Tom’s home for the past 20 years where she tended to their vast and beautiful gardens that looked out to Pleasant Mountain. She was a proud member of the Garden Club and as a voracious reader, was also a member of the Friends of Bridgton Library. Caroline had a love for genealogy and mapping her lineage back to Scotland and Ireland; a heritage that she was proud of.

She had a deep love for her country, shared her interest in cooking with others, enjoyed sending and receiving cards, and had a surprising passion for ironing. Caroline was sharp, witty, and was always willing to share her experiences, stories, and teachings that she had collected during her remarkable lifetime; all of which will surely be missed.

Caroline leaves behind her daughters Margo Keeley and her husband Michael of Falmouth, and Stephanie Kostopoulos of Portland; two grandchildren, Alexandra Keeley of Portland and Andrew Keeley and his wife Gabrielle of Falmouth; nieces Karen, Darcy, and Vanessa, nephew, Ricky; and many grandnieces.

The family would like to thank all of Caroline’s caretakers that have built beautiful friendships with her over the years, Sue, Nancy, Jenny, Debbie, Michelle, Paula, and too many others to mention. They would also like to share their gratitude and thanks to all the staff at Bridgton Hospital for their endless support and compassion over the past few years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday August 20 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress Street, Portland, with a reception to follow at Smith Farm on Route 100 in Falmouth. For further information, and to send a tribute in Caroline’s memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the

Bridgton Library,

1 Church St.,

Bridgton, ME, 04009 and the

Bridgton Hospital,

10 Hospital Dr.,

Bridgton ME 04009

