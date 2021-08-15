GORHAM – Cecile A. Bineau, 96, passed away on August 6, 2021 after a long and active life.

She was born in Manchester, N.H. on August 11, 1924 and attended Manchester schools. She graduated from Keene State Teachers College and was employed in the Manchester school system as a home economics teacher. Cecile married her high school sweetheart, Gilbert Bineau in 1946 and settled in Manchester. They moved to Maine in 1959 and have resided in Gorham since 1962.

Cecile was devoted to her family and loved to host family gatherings. She enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, square dancing, bowling, but her favorite pastime was gardening. She was active in the Maine Orchid Society, St. Anne’s Women’s Club, Gorham Garden Club and Cumberland County Extension and Cumberland County Riding Club. She and Gilbert traveled extensively after his retirement.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert, of 72 years; an infant brother, Lionel Plante and a great-grandson, Waylon St. Onge.

She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Rokowski, and her husband Joseph and Judith St. Onge and her husband Robert; four grandchildren, Lauren Farley-Bryant, Kristen Wescott, Janna Leigh and Justin St. Onge and his wife Kelly; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family thanks the wonderful staff at Gorham House for the excellent care Cecile received while residing in assisted living.

Visiting hours 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham.

To express condolences and to participate in Cecile’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Make-A-Wish Maine,

66 Mussey Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

