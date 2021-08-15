PORTLAND – George Ralph Bolduc, 89, died at the Barron Center in Portland on Aug. 6, 2021. His family was with him at his passing.

“Ralph” was born in the home of his maternal grandparents in Biddeford on July 29, 1932 to George and Simone (Hannah) Bolduc. He grew up on Grant Street in Portland with his parents and sister Rita and was a life-long Portland resident. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Cheverus High School, received his BA from Saint Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia and his master’s in mathematics from the University of New Hampshire. He met his wife Lillian May Civiello through Sacred Heart Church. They married on June 26, 1965, settled into a home on St. John Street and raised three sons, Thomas, Timothy and William.

He was known for his quiet, kind and compassionate spirit and will be remembered, first and foremost, as a teacher. During his 49-year career, he taught math at Cheverus High School, Cape Elizabeth High School, Westbrook High School, the Univ. of Southern Maine (Portland and York County campuses). During his time at Cheverus, he taught two years of English and coached the freshman basketball to a city championship. While at Cape Elizabeth he was involved in a Dartmouth College program that brought the first computers to Maine schools. He and Lillian spent three wonderful summers teaching English in Jaca, Spain. Talking to former students was always a source of great joy to him.

Ralph was devoted to the Catholic church. He grew up and raised his family in the Sacred Heart parish and spent his later years at Cathedral and St. Peter’s. His roles in the church included altar boy, usher, lecturer, Eucharistic minister, bible study leader and RCIA instructor. He loved movies, reading and working in his yard, which for years included a sizable vegetable garden. Later in life, he was thrilled to text and have video calls with his grandchildren. Retirement years included volunteering at the St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Simone Bolduc.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Lillian (Civiello) Bolduc; son, Thomas, daughter-in-law Jennifer and their sons Cooper and Jack of Shelburne, Vt.; son, Timothy, daughter-in-law Ann Marie and their daughters Hannah, Helena and Carolyn of Portland; son, William, daughter-in-law Barbara Tracy of Portland; and sister, Rita Bolduc of Oceanside, Calif.

Special thanks to Drs. Donald Medd and Esther Chou for their great medical care over the years, to the Barron Center for the wonderful care their staff provided over this most trying year and finally to Compassus Hospice for bringing comfort to Ralph and support to his family.

Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a private mass. There will be no wake.

To share memories of George or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Barron Center or

St. Vincent De Paul.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous