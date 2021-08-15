MARION, Mass. – Kristine (Myers) Watson, of Portland, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday August 3, 2021.

She was born in Lansing, Mich. on Nov. 11, 1950 to the late Jack and Elizabeth Myers, graduated from Michigan State University, and earned an MA in counseling from Beacon College.

She settled in Maine, which she considered home, establishing her private counseling practice and raising her blended family.

Kristine dedicated her career to supporting those struggling with loss and grief. An avid volunteer, she was involved in the founding and growth of the Center for Grieving Children and was the volunteer coordinator for Hospice of Maine.

She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, time at the ocean, bird-watching, and hosting family gatherings. Kristine was devoted to her granddaughter, Adi, with whom she enjoyed playing and laughing. She had a close relationship with her granddog, Azi, taking her for walks, hanging out on the couch, and going for hikes.

A dedicated mother, wife, and nana, she will always be remembered for her amazing cooking, (especially cheesy potatoes and apple pie,) infectious warm smile, and unconditional love for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jacob Watson of Portland; daughter, Sarah Watson and partner Bobby Murray of Freeport; daughter, Kreschell Morris and husband Andrew Morris and granddaughter, Adi Morris of Salem, Conn.; daughter, Alexis Krech of Portland, son, Nathan Watson and wife Marcie Watson of Bristol, R.I.; and sister, Cindi Miles and husband Randy Miles of Muskegon, Mich.

A celebration of life will be held in Kristine’s honor at the picnic shelter at Portland Headlight in Cape Elizabeth on Sun. Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kristine’s memory to the Center for Grieving Children.

