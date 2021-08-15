WELLS – Rev. Steven A. Zarecki entered the Church triumphant on August 10, 2021 after a swift but courageous battle with cancer. Steven was a kind and selfless man, dedicated to ministering to those who needed it and devoted beyond measure to his family and friends. An avid cribbage and pinochle player with a subtle, goofy sense of humor and an intense love of history, Steve enjoyed nothing more than working in his yard, holding court with his friends over a beer, and spending time with his family. He had an unwavering belief in the inherent goodness of all people and he shared his boundless capacity to love with everyone he met.

He was born on July 21, 1950 to Dr. Peter S. Zarecki and Elizabeth Zarecki (Lundgren). He met his cherished wife of 50 years, Marcia, in 1971 and they married in 1972. In 1976 he accepted the call to the ministry and served the people of rural Maine and eastern Massachusetts for 25 years as a pastor, elder, and deacon in the United Methodist Church. After retiring from the ministry, he began a second career at Aubuchon Hardware, where he continued his ministry through paint and plumbing as well as counseling anyone who sought his guidance. He was a graduate of both the University of Maine at Machias and Bangor Theological Seminary.

Steve joins his father and mother in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia, of Wells; his daughter, Dawn Marie of Wells, his son, Jonathan and his daughter-in-law, Rebecca of Greensboro, N.C.; three grandchildren, Kianni, Jack, and Jayden Reidy; one great-grandchild, Milo; his sisters Carolyn and Barbara, his brother, Richard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the chapel. Interment will be at Ocean View Cemetery, Post Road, Wells.

To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit ’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090. http://www.bibbermemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Steve’s name to either his beloved

Mechuwana United Methodist Camp,

P.O. Box 277,

Winthrop, ME 04364 or

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

c/o Hospice of Southern Maine,

180 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

where Steve received exceptional care in his last hours.

Guest Book