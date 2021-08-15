CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Rike Baldino, 80, passed away on August 8, 2021 in her home in Maine, surrounded by her loving family and beloved caretaker. Rike, daughter to Hans and Rosa Fössl, was born in Salzburg, Austria.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Baldino; her brother, Werner; her daughters Jennifer and Melissa; and her four grandchildren, Marlowe, Josie, Oliver and “little” Rike.

Rike graduated from the University of Vienna, then moved to the United States on a Fulbright Scholarship where she met her husband, Jim.

She taught Latin and German at Cranbrook Kingsbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. She was a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Lotusland in Santa Barbara, Calif. Rike played the piano for over nine years and was an opera and classical music aficionado. She was fluent in German, English, and French, an avid history buff, and a wonderful storyteller.

She enjoyed her book clubs, French club and spent over seven years living in Brussels, traveling extensively throughout Europe with her friends and family. Rike also kept active by playing tennis almost daily.

Rike was kind, sensitive, caring, and worldly. Delicate, yet resolved. Beautiful but self-effacing. Intelligent but humble. Her elegance and grace filled the room unintentionally. Her innocence made her even more attractive; the depth of her character matched the physical bearing she possessed.

We experienced the almost transformative effect she had on everyone she met, leading to beautiful and deep friendships. We were all blessed by her presence and she will remain deep in our hearts forever.

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Rike’s online memorial.

Guest Book