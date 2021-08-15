BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Kole Cottam drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Devlin Granberg added a three-run homer in ninth to lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 10-5 win Sunday against the Somerset Patriots.

The Sea Dogs rallied from a 5-3 deficit as they again moved back into first place in the Northeast Division of Double-A Northeast, a half-game ahead of the Patriots.

Portland tied the game in the sixth inning on a home run by Hudson Potts and an RBI single by Cottam.

Enmanuel DeJesus (5-3) struck out six and allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win in relief of Denyi Reyes. Joan Martinez recorded his third save with two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

The Sea Dogs return home for the next two weeks, starting with a series against Binghamton that begins Tuesday.

