TENNIS

Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for months because he needs a third operation on his right knee, a procedure he said will leave him with “a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition.

Federer, 40, announced the news Sunday via a video message on Instagram.

Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men’s record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, acknowledged there’s a chance his playing career could be over, but said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback.

NATIONAL BANK OPEN: Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run in Montreal, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to win the title in her first WTA 1000 final.

Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, used a strong service game to best No. 4 seed Pliskova. The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

GOLF

PGA: Kevin Kisner finally broke his playoff drought, making a short birdie putt on the second extra hole of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, to win a record-tying six-man playoff on Sunday.

Kisner bested Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace after all made pars on the first extra hole. Scott missed a 4-footer for birdie, giving Kisner another chance to break through after previously being 0-5 in playoffs.

It was the fourth career PGA Tour win for the 37-year-old Kisner, and his first since the Match Play Championship in March 2019.

LPGA: Ryann O’Toole won for the first time in 228 starts on the LPGA Tour, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 in Fife, Scotland, for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

O’Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to tie Atthaya Thitikul (66) for second place.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Son Heung-min netted a second-half winner as Tottenham opened the Premier League season with an impressive 1-0 home victory over defending champion Manchester City – the team that has spent the summer trying to buy Tottenham’s star striker – Harry Kane.

Tottenham’s new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, left Kane out of his team altogether amid continued speculation about a pending move to City, but still ended up with a statement victory in his debut.

SPAIN: The post-Lionel Messi era began for Barcelona with fans chanting his name in the stands and players overcoming his absence on the field.

Barcelona’s first season without Messi in 17 years started with a 4-2 win at home against Real Sociedad, with many in the crowd of more than 20,000 at Camp Nou paying tribute to the Argentine star and protesting against the club for letting him go.

GERMANY: Gerd Muller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75.

The Bavarian club announced his death, with club president Herbert Hainer saying it was “a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans.”

Muller scored 566 goals for Bayern between 1964 and 1979, helping the team to four German titles, four German Cup wins and three European Cup victories. He still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, scored in 427 league games.

