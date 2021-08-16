BIDDEFORD – The annual Biddeford and Saco River Jam and Fringe Festival will return on Aug. 20 and 21 following its postponement last summer due to the pandemic.

On Friday night from 5-8 p.m., local artists will flood Main Street during Fringe Fest, a performing arts-focused event produced by Engine in partnership with Heart of Biddeford.

The event will take place on Main Street in Biddeford and in Shevenell Park. The road will be closed between Washington and Alfred Street to allow attendees to experience the art and local businesses.

The performing-arts-focused event will feature many art forms including dance, visual art and theater. Local restaurants will be open throughout the festival for attendees to enjoy throughout the evening.

River Jam will take place on Saturday in Mechanics Park on Saco River from noon to 9 p.m.

Delilah Poupore, executive director of Heart of Biddeford, said the festival will feature live music, food trucks, community booths and local vendors.

“It kind of starts out as a music festival, and we have incredible performers,” said Poupore. “Various community booths will be there as well as vendors and local artisans.”

During the day, there are multiple community stands, including The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center’s cultural cuisine tent where people can sample foods representing many of the cultures in Biddeford.

There’s plenty of entertainment for kids to enjoy, too. Poupore said there will be a magician performing, yard games and the Biddeford Recreation Department is offering activities on the river.

“People can try a boat, get on the river with life jackets and a canoe and have a little fun out of Rumery’s Boat Yard,” Poupore said.

Several musicians including Samuel James, who’s originally from Biddeford, will play throughout the day.

The headliner band for the event, Love by Numb3rs, will play later in the evening.

“They are very dynamic and have incredible music,” said Poupore. “They’ll be amazing as the stars start to come out at night.”

Poupore said the Heart of Biddeford collaborated with various community groups, including La Kermesse, Biddeford’s longtime Franco-Americaine festival.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., a beer tent featuring Banded Brewing Co. and Lorne Wine will open, and four food trucks will arrive, including La Kermesse’s poutine and crepe truck.

Since the Franco-American festival didn’t take place this summer, Poupore said, at 9 p.m. La Kermesse will light fireworks over the river to close out the evening.

“We actually end the music with JimmyJo and the Jumbol’Ayuhs. They’re cajun and we brought them on in honor of La Kermesse,” said Poupore. “We’ll end with this great cajun band and then fireworks at 9 o’clock.”

The event itself is completely free, but purchases made from vendors or food trucks will have a cost.

After making the decision to cancel River Jam last year, Poupore said she waited to begin planning this year’s festival until she knew it was safe.

“As soon as we started to see that outdoor events were considered safe and the vaccination numbers were rising in the state, we felt comfortable moving ahead,” said Poupore. “It’s been invigorating for us, all of the sponsoring organizations and the sponsors.”

Poupore said she has never had sponsors as enthusiastic as they are this year.

“They want to see everybody back together and enjoying some time together,” said Poupore. “I think by the time the evening music and fireworks happen, we should have a very large crowd there.”

Poupore said she’s eager to get the Biddeford and Saco communities back together for the festival’s seventh year.

“It’s a very special place, it has been for a really long time,” said Poupore. “Holding events right now in the midst of a pandemic where people can have a celebratory and safe experience is really important.”

For a full list of performances and information, visit the Heart of Biddeford’s website and click on “events,” then click “River Jam Festival.”

