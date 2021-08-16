John Gorka

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Take your pick of two shows happening this weekend from folk singer-songwriter John Gorka. With a 14-album discography bursting with introspective lyrics, his distinct baritone voice and a keen sense of humor, Gorka always puts on a poignant, engaging show. Gorka will take the stage at Boothbay Opera House on Friday. On Saturday, he’ll be at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield. For tickets and info, head to stonemountainartscenter.com.

Kat Wright

6 p.m. Sunday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, $25. eventbrite.com

Vermont-based singer-songwriter Kat Wright is playing a Sunday evening outdoor show with her guitarist, Bob Wagner, and bass player, Josh Weinstein. Earlier this year, they released the EP “Trio Sessions, Vol. 1,” which includes a cover of Harry Nilsson’s “Everybody’s Talkin’,” as well as new tunes and reworked versions of a few old ones. Expect a rootsy and sometimes funky performance propelled by Wright’s formidable vocal chords.

Jason Mraz with Philip Labes

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51.50 in advance, $56 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

You and I both know that you’ll have a fantastic time seeing singer-songwriter Jazon Mraz at Thompson’s Point. Mraz has seven albums worth of albums to choose from, and his latest, “Look for the Good,” is another nod to his love for reggae. You’ll be singing “I’m Yours” to your ticket once you grab one, and you can expect the vibe at this show to be entirely positive, with most people dancing and singing along. Mraz won’t give up. Will you?

