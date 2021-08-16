LOS ANGELES — An attorney for Trevor Bauer told a judge Monday that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher had every reason to believe that a woman wanted the choking and other rough treatment he gave her in two sexual encounters that led to her seeking a five-year restraining order against him.

Shawn Holley said in opening statements at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that the 27-year-old San Diego woman told Bauer in private Instagram messages that she had “never been more turned on in my life” than when he choked her to unconsciousness during their first encounter in April and wanted more of the same when they got together again in May. Holley said the woman told Bauer in the messages to give her “all the pain.”

The woman alleges that without her consent, Bauer punched her, choked her with her own hair until she lost consciousness, and had anal sex with her against her will.

Bauer was put on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball. That has been extended through Friday. MLB and police in Pasadena, California, are investigating the woman’s allegations. Bauer’s representatives have repeatedly said everything that happened between the two was consensual.

The woman was granted a temporary restraining order until a hearing could be held and evidence presented for a long-term order.

The woman took the stand briefly before the Monday lunch break, and was scheduled to return for the afternoon.

She testified that she was the daughter of a baseball coach and a lifelong fan who rooted for the San Diego Padres. She said that while watching him on TV she was attracted to Bauer and his quirks, including his closing one eye while pitching.

She tagged him in an Instagram story while watching a game with her mother in April, when Bauer was pitching against the Padres. She had no expectation he would respond. But he sent her a direct message 10-15 minutes after the game, and the two began messaging each other.

The woman’s attorneys are arguing that she and Bauer had what should be considered a dating relationship, which would make the type of domestic violence restraining order she is seeking appropriate. Attorney Lisa Helfend Meyer emphasized the two shared intimate details of each of their lives, both in messages before their meetings at his home in Pasadena and in hours of conversation when they were together.

Bauer’s attorneys dispute that, framing the relationship as a casual one based on sex. Holley pointed out text messages the woman sent to friends before she got together with Bauer, saying she was going to “get her hooks in him,” “get in his head” and get sex from him. Holley said she told Bauer in a message that she would have her “feelings button turned off.”

Meyer said the woman was badly shaken after their first encounter, in which she woke from unconsciousness to find Bauer having anal sex with her, which she had not consented to.

But, Meyer said, friendly and gentle communications in the weeks that followed convinced her to go back again.

“She was led to trust Trevor,” Meyer said, “which resulted in serious harm to her.”

Holley, Bauer’s attorney, said that before they began the second time, he asked the woman what was off limits, and she asked only that he not put his fingers down her throat, which he had done the first time, stopping when she asked him to.

Meyer said the woman had severe injuries and emotional trauma following the second meeting, in which she alleges that Bauer punched her in the face, the vagina and the buttocks.

She “felt excruciating pain, unimaginable pain, worse than she had ever experienced,” Meyer said.

She went to a hospital and had a sexual assault exam done by a nurse, and reported the incident to police, Meyer said. She decided to seek the restraining order only when she learned how long the police investigation was likely to take, Meyer said.

The woman grew emotional on the stand as she talked about struggling with alcoholism for a decade, and often experiencing trauma, some of it sexual. She testified that she has been sober since she was 25, though she lost a job helping to run a sober living house because she couldn’t work after the second incident with Bauer.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.

ASTROS: The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park, the family’s attorney said.

Attorney Richard Mithoff said the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential. The Astros’ organization had no comment, according to a team spokesman.

State District Judge Michael Gomez appointed an attorney to make an independent review of the girl’s needs and interests before the judge approves the settlement, Mithoff said. The attorney was to present those findings in two to three weeks, Mithoff said.

The girl, who is now age 4, suffered a skull fracture and brain injury and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said. However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication gradually, and she hasn’t had a seizure in 22 months, he said.

Her prognosis has been difficult to define, he said, but her parents were hopeful about her future for a normal life.

The girl’s injury was among the foul ball incidents that prompted all Major League Baseball teams to extend protective netting farther down the foul lines to protect fans.

YANKEES: Manager Aaron Boone isn’t certain Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again after the outfielder was pulled from a minor league rehab assignment amid continuing issues with his vision.

“We’ll see,” Boone said when asked if Frazier would play again. “Obviously he’s been through a lot and been through a lot of seeing a lot of people and a lot of testing and everything. We’ll just try and continue to follow and support him where we can. But as of right now, a little holding pattern. I know he feels well today, so we’ll just see.”

The 26-year-old Frazier began a minor league rehab assignment last Tuesday after missing nearly six weeks due to dizziness and other symptoms consistent with vertigo. He went 4 for 10 over three games, but Boone said Frazier felt unwell prior to Sunday’s game with Double-A Somerset and took himself out of the lineup.

Frazier was formally pulled from the rehab assignment Monday and transferred to the 60-day injured list.

“Just didn’t feel like he was good enough to post,” Boone said before New York played the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. “And so, decided to pull the plug, and we applaud him for making that decision.”

Frazier was placed on the injured list July 1 with what was initially called vertigo and later defined as a possible vision issue. He missed nearly all of the 2018 season with lingering concussion symptoms, but it’s not clear if his current concerns are related.

• RHP Luis Severino (right shoulder tightness) had an MRI as planned. Boone said the team hoped to review the results before the end of the night. … C Gary Sanchez (COVID-19 IL) hit on the field and could be activated Tuesday for a doubleheader against Boston.

RAYS: The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays signed 36-year-old reliever David Robertson to a major league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Durham.

Robertson pitched for the silver medal-winnng USA team in the Tokyo Olympics.

The right-hander is 53-33 with 137 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 12 major league seasons, including nine with the New York Yankees.

Robertson last appeared in the majors in 2019, pitching in seven games for Philadelphia.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred left-hander Jeffrey Springs from the 15-day to 60-day IL.

Springs underwent surgery Monday to reconstruct a torn ACL in his right knee. The reliever was hurt July 31 against Boston.

The Rays started Monday with 16 pitchers on the IL, including ace Tyler Glasnow and last year’s closer, Nick Anderson.

Glasnow is out the for the season and likely all of next year as well following Tommy John surgery. Anderson is on a rehab assignment with Durham.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

