A man riding a motorcycle on Route 201 in Topsham on Monday afternoon was killed after his bike crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Subaru Outback.

The man, who has not been identified pending notification of his relatives, was ejected from his 1983 Honda and pronounced dead at the scene, Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said in a news release.

Police said it appears the motorcyclist was heading south on Augusta Road (Route 201) around 2:25 p.m. when he crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the SUV near the intersection of Genthner Way. The driver of the Subaru was transported to Midcoast Hospital as a precautionary measure, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

“The members of the Topsham Police Department express our condolences to both drivers, and their families, as crashes of this level affect all persons directly and indirectly involved,” Hagan said.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact the Sagadahoc County Communications Center at 207-443-9711.

