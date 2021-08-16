BANGOR — A motorist pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving Monday under an agreement in which he’ll spend 3 1/2 years behind bars.
Randall Hamm of LaGrange was driving a sport utility vehicle that overturned in July 2020. His passenger, Desarae Bourgoine, 35, of LaGrange, was ejected from the vehicle and killed.
Hamm’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when the crash occurred, according to state police.
Hamm addressed members of Bourgoine’s family who were in the courtroom on Monday.
”Sorry is not enough. It will never be enough. But I am very sorry for what happened,” he told the family.
