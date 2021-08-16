Maine 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said Monday President Biden made the right decision in pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Pingree, a Democrat serving her sixth consecutive two-year term, said she opposed the war well before she was ever elected to Congress in 2009. The war started in 2001, not long after the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on 9/11.

“President Biden was right to finally end this forever war,” Pingree said in a prepared statement released Monday. “Our servicemembers and their families have made enormous sacrifices over the course of the last two decades; we must honor their dedication by ensuring another generation does not have to fight the same battle. Now we must do everything possible to get those who were loyal to our troops and aided us in Afghanistan to safety.”

Pingree’s statement came as Taliban forces were consolidating their control of the war-torn country and while thousands of Afghan citizens attempted to flee.

Pingree was the first of Maine’s four members of Congress to make a public statement on Afghanistan. The remainder of the delegation, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, and 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden, a Democrat, did not immediately respond when contacted about on the situation in Afghanistan and the Biden Administration’s handling of it.

