The Portland Housing Authority is participating in the statewide Landlord Participation Incentive Program aimed at increasing the availability of housing for recipients of federal Housing Choice Vouchers.

The program, created by MaineHousing and Maine’s public housing authorities, encourages private market landlords to participate in the federal voucher system by providing them with security deposits for first time Housing Choice Voucher participants, along with damage reimbursements and money for certain necessary repairs. Landlords may also receive a $750 signing bonus for every unit that is newly leased to a Housing Voucher Program recipient.

Funding for the program, made possible by $380,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, is available through Dec. 31. MaineHousing may make additional funds available to continue to program beyond 2021.

Portland area landlords in the Portland should contact Kathleen Murphy at [email protected] or 207-773-4753 ext. 8267 for full program details and application information.

