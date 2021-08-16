Portland Public Schools is accepting applications for Remote Academy for the 2021-2022 school year for students who qualify for a health accommodation.

A health accommodation, according to the district, is “a documented physical health condition for the student or a member of their immediate household for which a licensed physician requires that they not attend in-person school.”

To qualify, families must complete a request form and must also provide a medical note from a licensed physician to their child’s school.

Families are asked to submit their requests as soon as possible before school begins so that the district can plan for appropriate Remote Academy staffing and resources.

The district notes that students who do not qualify for a health accommodation, but still want remote or virtual instruction, should look into virtual schools such as Maine Virtual Academy or Maine Connections Academy.

