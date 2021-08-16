‘Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash’

7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Aug. 29. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland $51 to $70. portlandstage.org

Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage are co-presenting a quasi-biographical musical about the original Man in Black. “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” stars Maine native Scott Moreau in a standout performance. The show’s musical director is Eric Anthony from the original Broadway cast. Five actor-musicians play a total of 14 instruments, and the show incorporates narration with more than 24 Cash tunes, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” Walk the line right up to the box office and grab tickets. You can also stream it digitally through Sept. 12.

Scarborough Summerfest

6-10 p.m. Friday. High School Sports Complex, Municipal Drive, Scarborough, free. scarboroughmaine.org

Summer ain’t over till it’s over, and the town of Scarborough knows this very well. Its Summerfest celebration is a great way to learn about local nonprofit organizations, hear some live music from the band Plush, have some tasty bites from one of the food trucks and then kick back and watch the fireworks at around 9:15 p.m. Bring your chair or blanket, a few of your favorite people, and find a comfortable spot.

42nd Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival

8 a.m. Saturday. Thomas Point Beach, Brunswick, $15, $5 for kids 6-12. mainehighlandgames.org

The St. Andrews Society of Maine is thrilled to present the 42nd edition of the Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival. At Thomas Point Beach, you can enjoy music from the Piper Jones Band and immerse yourself in all things Scottish. The day’s activities and events include Highland dancing, athletic competitions, a clan village, re-enactors and plenty of Scottish food and merchandise.

River Jam Festival & Cultural Cuisine

Fringe Fest 5-8 p.m. Friday, River Jam Festival & Cultural Cuisine, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Mechanics Park, Biddeford. riverjamfest.com

You’d best be headed to Biddeford this weekend because there’s a whole lot going on Friday night and Saturday. First is Fringe Fest, a performing arts event with interactive performances and demonstrations in Shevenell Park and on Main Street. Then on Saturday, it’s all about the River Jam Festival and Culture Cuisine. You can expect a jam-packed variety of international food, live music, dance performance, magic show, giant slip and slide, kids’ activities and a fireworks finale. The musical acts include sets by Samuel James and Love by Numb3rs.

