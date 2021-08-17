Sponsors and riders for the Herb Noble Memorial Motorcycle Ride to benefit the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center are being accepted. The annual ride supports children with medical needs and their families in Maine.

All donations are tax deductible and all sponsors and registered riders receive a free shirt. For more information, contact Bob Noble at [email protected] or visit: https://www.facebook.com/Herb-Noble-Memorial-Motorcycle-Ride-62059217259.

Legion Post 159 to host free barbecue

American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport will host a free drive-through barbecue on Friday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 10. The drive-through event begins at 5 p.m. Donations are welcome.

The menu features pulled pork, smoked chicken, beans, bratworst pieces, potato salad, coleslaw, jalapeno cornbread and desert. The Legion Post is located at 102 Main St., Kennebunkport (across from the police station). For more information, call 967-2400.

McCall earns scholar recognition

Morris Felon McCall, 16, of Cape Porpoise, was recently recognized as a Renaissance Scholar for the third time in two years at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics at the close of his sophomore year.

According to the school, “The Renaissance man or woman is a scholar who embodies the ideal that an individual should develop his or her potential to its fullest extent by becoming proficient in both the arts and sciences. Although natural ability and talent are necessary to achieve this distinction, mastering multiple fields is only possible through genuine diligence and dedication, as well as focus and inspiration. This achievement is truly impressive, especially given the rigorous demands and exacting standards of MSSM’s curriculum. Your school is very proud of you – as you should be proud of yourself.”

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics, a residential STEM high school in Limestone, was ranked as the best high school in Maine and the second best in the nation, out of 17,245 high schools ranked in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report.

Maine School of Science and Mathematics students hail from across the state of Maine and around the world.

With an enrollment of 145 students and a student-to-teacher ratio of 8-to-1, the school was chartered in 1994 after nearby Loring Air Force Base closed.

With many of the school’s courses being college level and beyond, students have opportunities to accumulate college credit via the University of Maine at Presque Isle, including the opportunity to earn an Associate of the Arts degree from UMaine-Presque Isle while earning their high school diploma at Maine School of Science and Mathematics.

According to the school, “Morris, a member of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics slass of 2023, plans to major in aerospace engineering with an emphasis on aeronautical engineering to further his lifelong interests in aircraft design.”

Kennebunk Land Trust’s Annual Meeting and Summer Social is Aug. 24

Kennebunk Land Trust announced last week that its Annual Meeting and Summer Social will feature guest speaker Dan Gardoqui, a local bird whisperer, educator and principal at Lead with Nature.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center, located at 4 Dane St., Kennebunk. The program starts at 6 p.m. with light refreshments followed by a brief land trust annual meeting.

Gardoqui’s presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. RSVP is encouraged as seating is limited. Masks are required. To RSVP, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/event/annual-meeting-summer-social/.

Gardoqui was recently featured on WCSH’s 207 program. He will share how to deepen relationships with birds by better understanding what they’re communicating. Corporate principal sponsor for the event is Kennebunk Savings.

Kennebunk Sewer District seeks trustee

The Kennebunk Select Board is looking for letters of interest to fill a trustee seat recently vacated by Kennebunk Sewer District Trustee Mark Allenwood.

The trustee will be appointed to fill the remainder of Allenwood’s term, which expires June 30, 2024.

Applicants for this position must live within the sewer district.

Those interested in the seat are asked to submit a letter of interest to Town Manager Michael Pardue by email at [email protected] or by mail to 1 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. Letters of interest are due by Aug 17.

The board will interview applicants and appoint the trustee at its Aug. 24 meeting.

Weekly square dancing at Infinity Center

Square dance enthusiasts are invited to join Nubble Lighthouse Keepers for a weekly square dance 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons through Aug. 29 at Spurling Fitness Center’s Infinity Room.

Spurling Fitness is located at 1 Alewive Park Road in West Kennebunk (across from the southbound entrance to the Maine Turnpike). It is a social square dancing program and the caller is Kip Moulton. The cost is $6 per person. The hall is air-conditioned and singles and couples are welcome.

For more information, contact Don Brann: 207-312-8114, [email protected] or Esther Morrow: 603-742—0282, [email protected]

Community colleges requiring vaccinations for all students

Starting this fall, the Maine Community College System will require all students attending classes in person to be vaccinated against COVID-19, due to the recent surge in cases attributed to the delta variant.

The system’s board of trustees unanimously approved the updated COVID safety protocol on Thursday, Aug. 12.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students has been our top priority throughout the pandemic. The latest information about the delta variant makes it clear we must require vaccinations to keep our community as safe as possible,” David Daigler, community college system president, said in an Aug. 12 news release.

The new protocol, which will be in effect for the 2021-22 academic year, applies to any student taking classes or training at any Maine Community College System facility, including off-campus learning facilities.

Students must show proof that they have received at least one dose of a vaccine prior to attending the first day of their in-person classes. Students who have only had their first shot when classes begin must provide proof of the second shot no later than 30 days from the date of their first in-person class. The first fall semester classes start on Aug. 30.

System officials are beginning discussions with representatives of employee bargaining units in hopes of adopting a similar vaccination policy for staff and faculty.

Precision Machining Technology Instructor Dean Duplessis said he personally supports a vaccine mandate for students, and for system faculty and staff.

“It’s about workplace safety and the safety of our entire community,” said Duplessis, who teaches at Northern Maine Community College, in a written statement. “My own personal belief is that it works both ways: If students are going to be required to vaccinate in order to attend classes, then we should follow suit and have the same requirements. We should do this together.”

Currently, masks are required indoors at Maine’s community colleges. The mask mandate will remain in place, even for vaccinated students. Officials will continue to assess the situation and review the masking mandate.

Students who are fully remote and will not be entering campus buildings for any purpose will not need proof of vaccination. Approximately 45 percent of courses are being delivered remotely this fall.

The Maine Community College System will grant exemptions for individuals who cannot be vaccinated for documented medical reasons.

Previously, vaccinations were only required for Maine Community College System athletes and students living in residence halls.

The full text of the updated protocol can be found on the Maine Community College System COVID information page.

