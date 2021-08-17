An injured hiker was evacuated Tuesday night from Doubletop Mountain in Baxter State Park.

The Maine Forest Service said one of its helicopters was dispatched to lift the hiker from the mountain around 7 p.m. Rangers said they were assisting Baxter State Park Rangers in aiding the hiker.

Information on the hiker’s injuries or where the hiker was taken after being airlifted was not immediately available.

Doubletop Mountain is about five miles west of Mount Katahdin.

