The Kennebunkport Historical Society, in partnership with local musicians Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter, have launched an acoustic concert series called Mid-Week Music. Singers Pearson and Gunter will perform a themed show every month, covering multiple music genres, with Pearson on guitar and Gunter on keyboards.

Concerts will be held in the society’s Town House School one Wednesday every month at 7 p.m. from through December. Tickets are $15 in advance and at the door for the general public, and $12 for Kennebunkport Historical Society members. Town House School is located at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport.

The first concert, “Songs from the ’70s” was held last week. The remaining concert schedule includes:

Sept. 29: Elvis! Elvis! Elvis!

Oct. 20: Songs Sinatra Sang

Nov. 17: Original Compositions

Dec. 8: Christmas Concert

Gunter and Pearson, both of Kennebunk, have played together in a couple of bands since 2014. Gunter has been playing locally since the 1970s, and Pearson started playing about 15 years ago.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kporths.com/buy-tickets, email [email protected] or call 207-967-2751.

Send questions/comments to the editors.