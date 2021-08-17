ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nelson Cruz homered twice, three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays extended the Baltimore Orioles’ losing streak to 13 games with an 10-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Cruz moved past Dave Kingman into 42nd place on the all-time home runs list with 443. His three-run shot off John Means (5-5) during a five-run fifth inning made it 8-0, and he hit a two-run shot in the sixth against Tanner Scott. The slugger, acquired from Minnesota on July 22, has seven of his 26 homers this season with Tampa Bay and has 39 career multihomer games.

Drew Rasmussen allowed one hit over four innings, Adam Conley worked a hitless fifth and Chad Ellis (1-0) got his first major league win with three-hit ball over the final four innings.

Mike Zunino homered in his fifth consecutive game for the Rays, who are 13-1 against Baltimore this season. Tampa Bay has scored at least nine runs nine times and reached double digits five times in the season series.

Baltimore has been outscored 123-36 during its current skid and is in danger of overtaking Arizona as the majors’ worst team. The Orioles lost 14 in a row from May 18-31.

The announced crowd of 4,795 was the smallest for a Rays game at Tropicana Field without COVID-19 restrictions. Monday night’s opener of the four-game series drew 5,460.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 2, MARLINS 0: Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and Atlanta won at Miami.

Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte.

Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th in 14 games. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games.

CUBS 2, REDS 1: Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and visiting Chicago snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings – the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth – as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 12, BLUE JAYS 6: Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and host Washington snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak.

Adams, acquired last month from Toronto for reliever Brad Hand, had three hits. He delivered a two-run double in the eighth to provide some insurance after the Blue Jays trimmed a seven-run deficit to 8-6. The catcher also homered in the fourth.

Yadiel Hernandez went deep and drove in three for the Nationals, who had dropped 12 of their last 13. Washington is 4-13 since a trade deadline selloff scattered Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and others to playoff contenders.

Teoscar Hernandez homered for the third consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost 4 of 5 since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500.

NOTES

DODGERS: An attorney for Trevor Bauer asked a woman why she left out “dozens of key facts” in her petition for a five-year restraining order against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

“I don’t know,” answered the woman, who testified that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters.

The exchange during lawyer Shawn Holley’s cross-examination of the woman came in her second day of testimony at the hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Holley challenged the 27-year-old San Diego woman on why she omitted a text message to Bauer before their meetings saying she would have her “feelings turned off” and joking that she would have a nondisclosure agreement “signed and sealed” when she came to see him.

The woman said she no longer had access to those texts.

Holley asked why she got back into bed and slept next to Bauer after the traumatic experience she testified that she had. The woman said she wanted to remember the hours of emotional connection the two had experienced beforehand.

“I didn’t want to think about what just happened,” the woman said. “I wanted to go back to the way it was before we had sex.”

The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, and to include testimony from Bauer, 30, who was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball. The leave has been extended through Friday. MLB says it is conducting its own investigation and Bauer could face punishment under baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Holley said during her opening statement that the woman gave Bauer every indication she consented to the treatment she received during the nights they spent together at his home in Pasadena.

Under questioning from her own attorney, the woman testified that her horror grew as bruises emerged and her pain surged the day after the second time she saw Bauer, in May.

The 27-year-old said she sent Bauer a picture of herself after returning home to San Diego.

“I could not believe what my face looked like,” she said. “I wanted him to know what he’d done to me.”

Bauer replied in a text message, “damn girl, are you OK?”

The woman said she was just as frightened of the social consequences as the physical ones, and was at first determined to tell no one else.

“I knew how that was going to go,” she testified. “That situation paints me as the slut. I didn’t want the story to go anywhere.”

But a visit with her best friend, who was “mortified’ by how she looked, convinced her to seek medical help. She would end up in a hospital emergency room, she said, which led to visits from a social worker, her parents and Pasadena police, who are still investigating three months later.

On Tuesday, she discussed the aftermath of the second visit, in which according to her testimony Bauer had punched her in the face and vagina, and left bruises on her gums, around her eyes and behind her ears.

She said she was frightened at what Bauer might have done to her while she was unconscious. In text messages and a phone call she made to him for Pasadena police to record, he said that he only punched her in the buttocks during that time.

She described an hours-long sexual assault exam that she said was terribly traumatic and physically painful.

The nurse who conducted the examination took the stand and testified that she had never seen the kind of bruising she documented on and around the woman’s vagina in the approximately 75 similar exams that she had done.

Nurse Kelly Valencia said, “it was frankly alarming,” but did not think it required further treatment.

The woman testified that she received daily messages from Bauer, expressing his concern.

“Here for you if you want to talk,” one read.

“I feel so bad that this happened,” another said.

He offered to send her groceries while she was recovering at home, or otherwise help.

The woman said she appreciated his acknowledgement at first.

“It felt good to hear that he felt bad,” she said.

But she found the messages increasingly disconcerting, and she worried that he knew she had talked to police.

“I felt like he was saying these things so I would shut up,” she testified.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

• The Dodgers placed Cole Hamels on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season before he ever pitched for the defending World Series champions.

The 37-year-old left-hander signed a $3.05 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers on Aug. 4. The four-time All-Star was expected to add depth to a pitching staff that’s been ravaged by injuries.

Hamels will earn about $1 million from the deal.

Manager Dave Roberts said Hamels was building up in Arizona when his arm “didn’t respond well,” although he wasn’t sure whether it occurred during a bullpen session or throwing to hitters. Roberts didn’t elaborate on the specific injury.

Hamels held a showcase for teams last month, and the Dodgers emerged the winner. Now, they’re on the losing end of the deal.

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles reinstated rookie slugger Ryan Mountcastle from the concussion injured list.

Mountcastle was in the lineup batting fourth and playing first base at Tampa Bay. He had been out since he took a hard tag to the head while trying to steal second against the Rays on Aug. 6.

Mountcastle was on an eight-game hitting streak and a seven-game RBI run when he was hurt. Baltimore hasn’t won a game since then and has lost 12 straight overall.

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini was out of the lineup with a sore left calf. He fouled balls off his left calf and knee during an eighth-inning at-bat in Monday night’s 9-2 loss to the Rays.

ATHLETICS: Right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of the head by a comebacker.

With two on and no outs in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin lined right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.

As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into the back of a cart and driven off the field. A’s center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as Bassitt passed by him.

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.

