HOLLIS – Brian J. Rowe, 39, of Plains Road, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Maine Medical Center. He was born June 20, 1982, in Portland the son of Randy and Terri Leighton Verrill. Brain attended local schools and graduated from Windham High School. Brian was employed by Sebago Builders and most recently with My Lift Guy. He enjoyed snowmobiling, anything mechanical and hanging with friends. Survivors include his parents of Westminster, S.C., two brothers, Philip Rowe of Hollis and wife Aubrey and Michael Rowe of Scarborough and wife Kristin, a sister, Tricia Rowe of Standish, two stepsisters, Shannon Verrill of Florida and Sarah Verrill of Harrison. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton are entrusted with his services. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital 22 Bramhall St. Portland, ME 04102

