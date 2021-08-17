STANDISH – Harold “Hal” Clayton Hughes, lovingly known as “Papa” by his family who will miss him immensely, 64, passed away at his home on Aug. 14, 2021.He was born on Jan. 25, 1957, a child of Harold and Marilyn Hughes. His father predeceases him along with his brother, Dana Hughes.Papa is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn C. Hughes; mother, Marilyn Hughes; daughters, Christina Tillson and Marie Tillson; sister, Janet Hughes; five beloved grandchildren, Daina, Emily, Molly, Leah, and Robyn; and an adored great grandson, Clayton, who shares his namesake.Services will be private.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

