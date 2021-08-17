DENMARK – Many are those who will mourn the passing of Holly Best. The impact her huge spirit has had on the lives of her family, her friends and those impacted by her work as a therapist is both lasting and memorable. She was masterful at making lasting connections with her colleagues, her friends and her clients, many of whom have stayed in contact with her for decades.

Holly was born in New London, Conn., and grew up in Waterford, Colchester and Windham Center, Connecticut. She later resided and worked in Baltimore, Md., for 24 years with her beloved husband, Jack Wright, before they moved to the lovely home they designed and built in Denmark, Maine, in 2000.

Holly was an active and enthusiastic athlete and played numerous sports well into her adulthood. She was an avid horse person in her younger years and successfully showed hunters and jumpers in many New England venues. She was a gifted rider from childhood, and later on taught riding and trained horses in Connecticut.

She had an extraordinary connection with all animals and loved sharing her home and her enthusiasm for life with them. Her beloved dogs, Fidel and Orpheus have been her constant companions, loving caretakers and a source of joy.

Holly worked professionally as a psychotherapist in several psychiatric hospital settings, including Sheppard Pratt Hospital in Towson, Md., where she developed a family treatment component in addictions treatment. She also owned and ran the Family Recovery Center in Baltimore, Md., for many years before moving to Maine. She had a knack for illuminating an individual’s strength while supporting the healing of addiction and trauma in the most natural and caring manner possible. Holly mentored and supervised numerous colleagues, sharing her knowledge and expertise with humor and affection.

Holly had many eclectic interests; she was an artist, dedicated homeopath, attunement practitioner and graphic designer. As an artist, she specialized in original and recognizable jewelry under HR Best Design. She was inspired both by the patterns and abundant gifts of the natural world. Her booth at art shows and fairs was the source of much anticipation among her loyal devotees. Unique gemstones, pearls, and her signature spirals earmarked the myriad and often whimsical pieces she loved to create. She was one of the original participants and then board members for Gallery 302 and the Bridgton Art Guild in Bridgton.

After opening Clearstream Center for Wellness in Bridgton, she treated both her animal and human clients with Attunement Energy work, homeopathy and holistic psychotherapy.

Holly leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Carol Rhodes of Denmark; her sister, Heather Rhodes of Mystic, Conn.; her nephew, Ivan Rhodes Carija; her stepsons, Charlie Wright of N. Windham, Conn., and John Wright of Indiana. Jack Wright, her husband of almost 40 years, predeceased her in 2012.

She leaves many dear friends as well as her loving and faithful companion – her dog, Fidel.

Her wish was to have left the world a better place for having been here. Others have said of her that her energy was strong and radiant. She died of a rarer form of Lymphoma, and wanted to be certain to thank all her friends and helpers along the way who supported her in her quest in learning to live with cancer as well as to realize its gifts.

Holly’s commitment to relying on the natural world for treatments and support as well as traditional therapies has served to inspire others to explore alternatives. An indomitable researcher with a strong and inquiring mind, she truly served to educate her community of caregivers in thinking outside the box. Her will to live, to leave no stone unturned, and to take responsibility for her health and her body is an admirable model for those who choose to align with Life.

Holly wanted everyone to live for each day and leaves these quotes:

” Be yourself: everyone else is already taken.”

– Oscar Wilde

” Strength does not come from physical capacity….it comes from an indomitable will”

– Mahatma Gandhi

Rest in deep peace, Holly.

Online condolences may be shared with Holly’s family and friends at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net or by mail using Holly’s address at PO Box 107, Denmark, ME 04022. A celebration of Holly’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco.

