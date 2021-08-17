LAS VEGAS – We mournfully announce the passing of Karen Ann Zolov Sevigny, 80, a long-time resident of Las Vegas. Karen passed away on August 5, 2021 at Infinity Hospice Care surrounded by family.Karen was born Jan. 31, 1941 in Portland, Maine and raised by the late Carl Zolov and Pearl Bernstein Zolov. She graduated from Deering High School, class of 1959; was a member of The Temple Beth El in Portland and an active member in the Jewish Community. She served on the board of The Lupus Foundation of Maine.Karen married her husband, Richard Sevigny on Dec. 19, 1982. Spending time with family and friends was Karen’s passion. She enjoyed hosting canasta and mahjong in her home and was an avid traveler, visiting places all over the world. Richard and Karen moved to Las Vegas in 1994. Anyone that knew Karen would describe her as an indomitable spirit, tenacious, full of life and having a great sense of humor. Animals were a large part of her life, and she gave generously to numerous animal charities. She was a devoted wife, proud mother, caring grandmother, loyal friend and loved by all. Karen leaves behind her devoted husband, Richard Sevigny of Las Vegas; her children Alan Mack of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Daniel Mack of Fort Campbell, Ky., Patricia Mack Libby of Windham, Thomas Sevigny of Biddeford, James Sevigny of Turnbull, Conn. and Ronald Sevigny of Ossipee Lake; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and Ethal Andrews of Tarpon Springs, Fla.She is preceded in death by Roy Crabtree and grandson, Michael Libby. She will be greatly missed by all and will be forever in our hearts. Services were previously held at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Home on August 9.Memorial donationsin Karen’s memory maybe made toThe Lupus Foundationat http://www.lupus.org.

Guest Book