Lorraine Nancy (Lachance) Chonko 1936 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Lorraine Nancy (Lachance) Chonko, 84, of Topsham, Maine died peacefully Monday Aug. 9, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Brunswick, Maine, on Dec. 31, 1936, the daughter of Philip and Rosalva (Pinette) Lachance. She married her husband, John Chonko Sr., on June 8, 1957, and were happily married for 64 years. She was raised in Pejepscot Village, attended Pejepscot School and graduated from Brunswick High School. She worked for many places including the Brunswick Dress Company where she made clothing for the U.S. Navy. She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Topsham Schools. Later she worked as a hostess for Chuck Wagon Restaurant of Brunswick. In 1972, she ran and was elected to the Maine State Legislature as a State Representative for Topsham and surrounding communities She served for 22 years and stands as the longest consecutive serving female legislator before term limits. She served under four governors and was co-chair of the prestigious committee of appropriations and financial affairs. She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother Alfred Lachance. Lorraine is survived by her husband John J. Chonko Sr., of Topsham; a daughter, Eva Marie Ross and her husband William of Topsham, a son, John J. Chonko Jr. and his wife Susan of Topsham, and a daughter, Jolene Chonko and her husband Arran Haynes of Washington, D.C..; a brother, Russell Lachance and wife Beatrice, of Somersworth, N.H. She had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who were the love of her life. A memorial service will be held on Aug. 24, 2021, 2 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, where a reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Full Plates Potential to end child hunger in Maine at http://www.fullplates.org/ click dedicate tab in memory of Lorraine Chonko.

Guest Book