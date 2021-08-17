AUBURN – Nicole Marie Andree Tremblay, 72, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Nicole was born in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada on July 21, 1949, the daughter of the late Gaston and Yvonne (Lacoste) Bachand.As a female entrepreneur, Nicole was the founder and President of RCC Business Solutions for over 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Lewiston/Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Business Development Board, Maine Lions and Riverside Cemetery Board.Nicole was an avid reader, collected cookbooks, enjoyed boating, travelling, cooking for her family and loved her dog, “Sophia”. Most of all, Nicole cherished the special times she spent with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Thomas Tremblay; her children, John Giard and wife Tricia, Anthony Giard and husband Brian Mays and Jennifer Arsenault and husband Aaron; stepchildren, Christopher Tremblay and wife Susan, June Cameron and Denise Desjardin and husband Steve; grandchildren, Maxwell, Morgan, Conor, Chase, Adraya, Sydney, Bella, Lucianna, Keenan, Sienna, Nick, Lindsey and Josh; four great-grandchildren, a brother, Roger Bachand, sisters-in-law, Linda and her husband Ralph and Paulette, as well as many nieces and nephews.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comFuneral services celebrating the life of Nicole will be held on Thursday Aug. 19, at 9 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday Aug. 18, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4023.Donations in Nicole’s memory may be sent to the Hospice House ofAndroscoggin 236 Stetson Road Auburn, ME 04210

Guest Book