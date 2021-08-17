Portland parents asked for more COVID-19 safety precautions at a school board meeting Tuesday night, saying they want to see the district consider masking for students outdoors, more remote learning options and reconsideration of a proposal to allow outside visitors into school buildings this year.

The feedback came during a public hearing where Superintendent Xavier Botana presented a plan for the fall return that calls for universal masking for students and staff indoors, pooled testing for grades K-6 and physical distancing during eating and instruction to the extent possible.

After gaining feedback from the board and community over the last few weeks Botana made recent updates to include a requirement that staff wear masks at all times indoors, even when they are not in the presence of students. At elementary schools, meals will be served to only one grade level at a time in the cafeteria and outdoor eating will be utilized as much as possible. Middle school students will eat outdoors weather permitting.

Parents at Tuesday’s meeting praised the recommendation for universal masking but many said they want to see additional protocols in place.

Beth Rabbitt, who has two children at Lyseth Elementary School, said she was generally supportive of the plans but also sees deficiencies, including a lack of robust remote learning plans for students who may end up in quarantine. She also expressed concerns about allowing outside visitors back into buildings, which was not permitted last year. Visitors during school hours would be limited to small numbers at a time and would only be permitted in occupied classrooms for less than 15 minutes, according to the plan.

“I understand the desire to be able to open up our buildings, but candidly this is not the time to have potentially unvaccinated adults from a variety of environments entering our buildings to make us feel good,” Rabbitt said. “We should be waiting until our K-6 students can be vaccinated and we get to a higher level of vaccinations before allowing other individuals in the building during the school day.”

Emily Connelly, who also has two children at Lyseth, said she is concerned about elementary school children returning to in-person school amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. “I know remote learning isn’t ideal, but that option did let my family know we were doing everything we could to protect our kids from exposure to COVID,” Connelly said. “I do wish that was an option since our kids still aren’t vaccinated.”

The plans as presented Tuesday call for a limited remote option available only to students with a verified medical condition. Connelly said she supports pooled testing but has questions about whether the testing would be done frequently enough and she asked whether the district has considered enforcing mask-wearing outdoors.

“Right now masks are not required when students are playing outside,” she said. “That might have worked last year but with this variant it does seem like even children playing outside can transmit to one another. I was wondering if you have considered requiring masks outside?”

VACCINE MANDATE RAISED

Close to 20 parents spoke during the public hearing with almost all of them attending virtually during what was the board’s first hybrid meeting. Some parents and residents asked whether the district would consider a vaccine mandate for staff and eligible students. The city of Portland announced over the weekend that it will require all of its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

Bill Weber, who said he is a Portland resident but didn’t say if he had children in the district, said he is generally in favor of the fall plan but wants to see the district ensure the masks students are wearing are effective and said mandatory vaccination of staff and students should be a priority.

“I don’t think anyone can envision loosening mask requirements in the future without a fully vaccinated staff and student body,” Weber said. “As Portland city workers will soon be required to be vaccinated, it only follows that school teachers and staff should also be vaccinated.”

Botana said a potential vaccination requirement is one of the top items the district has been getting feedback on with regard to its fall plan. He said the district is in the process of gathering data on staff vaccinations, though a staff survey last spring indicated 95 percent of respondents had been vaccinated or were planning to be. The survey only drew 654 responses, which represents about 47 percent of the total number of employees.

“If the original staff survey was representative and 95 percent are vaccinated then I would say it would be unnecessary to implement a vaccination mandate,” Botana said, though he said the district is still gathering more data.

More information on staff vaccination rates should be available by the next board meeting Sept. 8. If a requirement were to be implemented, logistics such as whether staff would get paid time to go get the vaccine and whether testing would be an alternative to getting the shot, would likely need to be negotiated with labor unions.

