After two weeks on the road, the Sea Dogs returned to Hadlock Field in style Tuesday night.
Pedro Castellanos and Olympic silver medalist Triston Casas each had three of Portland’s 14 hits and Chris Murphy combined with two relievers on an 11-0 shutout of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
A crowd of 4,938 saw Murphy allow a single to the game’s second batter, Jake Mangum, walk the third, and proceed to retire the next 20. A sixth-round draft pick in 2019, the left-handed Murphy made his Hadlock debut after being called up earlier this month and pitching in Binghamton and Somerset, New Jersey.
“He threw every pitch for a strike and he commanded the zone very well,” said Sea Dogs catcher Kole Cottam. “He’s always had great stuff, but (Tuesday) was special.”
Murphy (2-0) struck out seven and lowered his earned-run average to 2.12. He threw 89 pitches, 56 for strikes. Jose Disla followed with a perfect eighth and Tyler Olson with a hitless ninth.
Ronaldo Hernandez hit a pair of two-run doubles and Devlin Granberg added a two-run homer for the Sea Dogs (54-35), who have won 4 of 5 and retained their division lead.
Casas nearly missed a home run on a 393-foot blast in the third and got fortunate in the sixth when a Binghamton outfielder lost a fly to shallow center in the sixth, resulting in a double. He also ripped an RBI single in the fourth. It was his first game at Hadlock since early July when he left to play for Team USA.
“We got a pretty packed house for a Tuesday night,” he said. “We came out and swung it well. It all started on the mound with Chris. He set the tempo.”
The six-game series continues Wednesday night at Hadlock.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs open homestand with a bang
-
Times Record
Christine Mild to perform as Patsy Cline at Maine State Music Theatre
-
Local & State
Naloxone shortage hinders Maine addiction treatment
-
Local & State
Injured hiker evacuated by helicopter in Baxter State Park
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Where Maine soldiers once tried to do the impossible, the Taliban now rule
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.