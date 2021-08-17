VINALHAVEN — The attorney for an 81-year-old Vinalhaven woman notified the city that they plan to sue over what they claim was excessive force in an arrest last year.

Attorney Gregory Snow filed the notice of intent to sue April 21 on behalf of Glennis K. Lane against Rockland, the police department and former officer Michael Rolerson.

State law requires people who plan to sue government entities to file a notice prior to filing a lawsuit. The city had 120 days to respond to the claim or the lack of a response is considered a denial of the claim. The city has until Aug. 19 to file a response.

City Manager Tom Luttrell said the notice was sent to the city’s attorney and the city’s insurance carrier. The city had no other comment.

The notice filed by Snow states Lane went to the Fieldcrest apartment complex on Rankin Street on the evening of May 21, 2020, to visit her son, and noticed his vehicle was parked about 100 feet away from where he normally parks. Lane alleges that then-Officer Rolerson was parked in a cruiser behind the vehicle and he informed her that her son was arrested for operating without a license.

Lane offered to drive her son’s vehicle over to his parking space, but Rolerson informed her that her son’s car was going to be towed, according to the notice.

The notice states that the failure to confirm she was his mother and was safe to drive the vehicle, violated the department’s policy for when a vehicle is impounded.

An altercation commenced, according to the lawyer’s notice to the city.

“Officer Rolerson then proceeded to manhandle Ms. Lane, causing multiple injuries,” the notice alleges.

Lane was arrested by Rolerson on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest, and taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland. She was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, where she was treated for bruising, according to the claim.

The charges against Lane were dismissed by the district attorney’s office Nov. 5, 2020. The reason listed in the dismissal was “insufficient evidence.”

The woman is seeking damages of $150,000.

Rolerson was fired Sept. 22, 2020, and charged Oct. 2, 2020, with felony cruelty to animals. The charges were eventually reduced to misdemeanor animal cruelty and night hunting, and he pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

