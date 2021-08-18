State health officials reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two additional deaths, adding to a summer surge that has been fueled by the delta variant.

The seven-day daily case average is now 172, up from 100 two weeks ago and from 36 cases this time last month.

Four counties — Aroostook, Piscataquis, Penobscot and Waldo — are now seeing high transmission, which means at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period. Ten other counties are seeing substantial transmission, defined as 50 new cases per 100,000. Every county but Androscoggin and Kennebec fit the threshold for universal mask recommendation indoors set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the pandemic reached Maine just over 17 months ago, there have been 73,087 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 909 deaths, according to data from the Maine CDC.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday, but as of Tuesday there were 84 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, including 45 in critical care and 20 on ventilators. The total has been rising steadily since early July and is now the highest it’s been since June 2.

States that have been especially hard hit, including southern states where vaccination rates are low, are seeing their highest levels of hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. It’s yet another sign that the highly transmissible delta variant has disrupted the country’s slow return to normalcy.

Recent genomic testing conducted on a random sample of positive cases in Maine revealed that the delta variant made up 100 percent of 35 sampled cases so far in August, compared to 86 percent in July. In June, delta accounted for only 3.6 percent of all tested cases.

The surge in Maine comes as many schools are set to reopen in less than two weeks. It could prove a challenging endeavor since the vaccination rate for those between the ages of 12-19 is only about 51 percent and students under the age of 12 haven’t even had the chance to be vaccinated.

Some schools have committed to requiring masks, while others have made them optional. Across the state and country, school boards have been met with angry parents over masking policies, and some Republican governors have prohibited school departments from imposing mask mandates, even in states where cases are rising dramatically.

Meanwhile, Maine’s overall rate of vaccination has seen a slight increase over the last few weeks as cases have risen. As of Wednesday, 828,743 final doses have been administered, accounting for just under 70 percent of eligible residents age 12 and older and 61.7 percent of all residents.

The number of doses given on Monday — 2,311 — was the highest daily total since June 24, although some of those might be third shots for fully vaccinated people. Maine has begun the process of offering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to individuals who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients, transplant recipients and those on certain types of medications that suppress the immune system. This comes after last week’s authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Biden administration also is expected to announce this week that additional shots will be available for most people eight months after they received the final dose in their first round of shots, or by the end of September.

This story will be updated.

