Loon Echo Land Trust will host the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at sunset – roughly 8:10 p.m. – Friday, Aug. 20, at Hacker’s Hill Preserve in Casco.

The program will last about two hours. Nine films will be screened. The festival is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit the land trust. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to watch the sunset and to bring a blanket or chair, warm clothes and a flashlight.

For more information about the films and the festival, go to maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2021-casco/.

