Loon Echo Land Trust will host the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at sunset – roughly 8:10 p.m. – Friday, Aug. 20, at Hacker’s Hill Preserve in Casco.
The program will last about two hours. Nine films will be screened. The festival is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit the land trust. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to watch the sunset and to bring a blanket or chair, warm clothes and a flashlight.
For more information about the films and the festival, go to maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2021-casco/.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Only one tight end available for Thursday’s game against Eagles
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox aren’t panicking, but maybe they should
-
Business
Victim of cyberheist offers its hacker a job
-
Business
Analysis: U.S. could be on verge of a productivity boom
-
Sports
FedEx Cup: Johnson without a win and trying to recapture postseason form