Three more Maine music venues announced Wednesday they’d be requiring audience members to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test result, to get into upcoming concerts.

The management of the State Theatre and Thompson’s Point in Portland announced Wednesday both venues will immediately require vaccination proof or a negative test from the past 48 hours, according the State Theatre’s website. Two sold-out shows, Brandi Carlile on Friday and Lake Street Dive on Saturday, are scheduled at Thompson’s Point this weekend. The Portland House of Music’s measure starts Aug. 26, according to a press release from owner Ken Bell.

At least two other Maine music venues already require proof of vaccination to attend concerts, the Press Herald reported Tuesday – The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor and Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield – and several others are considering it.

Maine music promoters and venues that work with national concert promotions company Live Nation said Monday they would work to enact vaccine policies by Oct. 4, which the start date Live Nation has set for all shows it is involved in. Maine venues and promoters that work with Live Nation include Waterfront Concerts, which books shows at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor and the Cross Insurance Arena and Merrill Auditorium in Portland, among others.

Phone calls and online messages left for the managers of the State Theatre, Thompson’s Point and Portland House of Music on Monday were not immediately returned.

